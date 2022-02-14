OLEAN — The Olean City Republican Committee held their annual Lincoln Day Cocktail Party at the Bartlett Country Club on Thursday.
The Committee posthumously recognized Erick Laine, William O. Smith and Andy Waterman, “great local leaders.”
Speakers included Rob Astorino, candidate in the Republican primary for governor, state Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joe Giglio.
Also on hand were Joe Sempolinski and Nick Stewart, representative for U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney. Sempolinski and Tenney are Republican candidates for the New York 23rd Congressional District, as proposed under the controversial redistricting plan in New York state.
“Republicans celebrate Abraham Lincoln’s contribution to preserve the United States and our constitutional rights,” said Mary Fay, chair of the city committee.
Steve Teachman, president of the Olean Historical Society, shared his unique collection of Lincoln memorabilia.
“The political season is fast approaching and the well-attended event helped to rally our base,” Fay added.