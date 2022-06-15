OLEAN — The two city of Olean-owned pools are expected to open within a week of each other this month.
Enough lifeguards are available and facilities are up to snuff to begin pool hours at the Franchot Park wading pool on Saturday, with two sessions set for noon-2:30 and 3-5 p.m., according to Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department. The pool will also be open for the same hours on Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to dip this weekend, with highs in the 60s predicted by the National Weather Service, compared to the high 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.
The pool will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Shewairy said, but will reopen for 11 straight days of two sessions each. The pool will be open from noon-2:30 and 3-5 p.m. daily between June 23-July 3.
Admission to the wading pool is free.
More days and times will be posted later this month for July and August usage, Shewairy said.
Shewairy said information on the pools at War Vets Park will be announced next week, with a projected opening of June 25.
This is expected to be the first time in three summers — and the third in six summers — that both pools have been operated. The War Vets Park facility has not operated since 2019 due first to COVID-19 and then a severe shortage of lifeguards. The pool requires four lifeguards and an admissions ticket-taker to operate.
The Franchot Park wading pool — about 18 inches deep at its deepest point — requires three lifeguards under Department of Health regulations. The facility was able to remain open in 2020 and 2021 with limited schedules
Historically, the city needed around 12 lifeguards to keep both facilities open regularly, with city officials reporting more than 10 were hired this season — compared to four in 2021.