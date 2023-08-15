OLEAN — The end of summer has come for the city’s pools, officials reported Monday.
Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth Bureau and Recreation Department, announced the closure dates of the city pool at the William O. Smith Recreation Center and the Franchot Park wading pool. The last day to use the wading pool is Sunday, and the last day to use the pool at the rec center is Aug. 23.
The closures are due to an expected lack of lifeguards for the end of August, Shewairy said, as many of them are college students who are returning to school.
Usage figures for the full season at both pools are not available yet, Shewairy said, but usage did appear to be lower than in 2022.
“The Rec Center usage was uneven,” he said. “Compared to last year, we probably saw fewer swimmers.”
Franchot Park’s 18-inch wading pool, however, was more consistent.
“We’ve had more people on average than at the pool,” Shewairy said, which has been normal through his tenure in the department. He chalked up the difference between usage to the more densely populated neighborhoods near Franchot Park and the fact that admission is free to the wading pool.
In 2022, the rec center pool saw 2,600 users, averaging around 40 per day.
WHILE THE SUMMER winds down, fall programming will begin later this month.
The first day of ice rink usage for team practices is tentatively set for Aug. 28, he said, with public open skating and skate and shoot hours to be announced at a later date.
On Sept. 6 — the first day of the 2023-24 school year at the Olean City School District — the city’s after-school recreation program will open at the former St. John’s School, 921 N. Union St.
The free program, which runs from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on school days, is for children in grades 3-8. Activities include foosball, table tennis, air hockey, board games, basketball, arts and crafts, and homework help. The center will also host holiday parties, tournaments and special events through the school year.
For more information, call 376-5698 or visit the department’s social media pages for daily updates www.facebook.com/oleanthouthrec or www.twitter.com/oleanyouthrec.
The city is hiring part-time recreation attendants and skateguards for the rec center ice arena, and recreation leaders for the after-school program. All applicants must be at least 16, and city residents are preferred. Applications are available in Room 109 of the Olean Municipal Building. For more information, call 376-5666.