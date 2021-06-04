OLEAN — Prep work is underway to get the William O. Smith Recreation Center pool open for 2021, but city officials reported a lack of lifeguards a month before opening is concerning.
Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department, said that more lifeguards are needed to keep an eye on swimmers at the pool and at the Franchot Park wading pool, both expected to open near the end of the month.
“We’ll have more details in the next two weeks,” Shewairy said, adding the pool typically does not see high usage when opened for the month of June compared to the rest of the summer due to cooler weather.
Work at the rec center pool — which did not open in 2020 due to the pandemic — is being prepared for service this summer. Work included draining and an acid wash to clear almost two years’ worth of rainwater and debris from the L-shaped pool, but the facility suffered little damage during its downtime.
The wading pool at Franchot Park is expected to reopen again this year, Shewairy said, with capacity limits likely higher than the 50 per session allowed in 2020.
“I don’t think we ever turned anyone away” due to capacity, Shewairy said. “Will it be like last year? No. Will it be like before? Probably not 100%.”
In mid-May, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported pools could reopen at 50% capacity and operate with social distancing in time for the Memorial Day weekend. The governor also reported a goal of 100% capacity by Independence Day. Shewairy said the city is working with the Cattaraugus County Department of Health to create a plan for the season.
The biggest concern now, Shewairy said, is a lack of lifeguards.
“We’ve been looking for lifeguards since late February,” he said. “How many we get will determine what we can do.”
The city pool requires four lifeguards at a time — three for the main pool and one for the smaller wading pool. The Franchot Park pool requires several lifeguards, as well, and in 2020 required additional staff to track the number of users. Shewairy said he wants to have 12 lifeguards available to handle vacations, illness and other contingencies.
Applicants must be at least 16 years old and have a valid lifeguard certification. Applicants may pick up an application at the Olean Municipal Building, download an application at www.cityofolean.org, or email kshewairy@cityofolean.org.
To hopefully gain more applicants, officials announced this week that higher wages for lifeguards have been raised. Wages for lifeguards were bumped 85 cents an hour since they were originally set in March to $13.50, while the wage for senior lifeguards — who manage and monitor the other lifeguards on duty, Shewairy said — rose by more than a dollar to $14.50 an hour. In addition, a $100 bonus for working the full season to cover the lifeguards’ certifications is available.
The two-year certification may be a problem, as few certification training sessions were held in 2020, meaning those who certified in 2019 may need a new certificate before being hired. Those who took training in 2018 likely had few opportunities to recertify, as well.
As of Thursday, the American Red Cross website lists no certification courses in the Olean area.