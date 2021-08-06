OLEAN — The city of Olean’s Department of Youth and Recreation is ready to cap off another summer swimming season next weekend.
Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the department, said Thursday that the wading pool at Franchot Park is set to close Aug. 15. The hours for the rest of the season include:
• Saturday: noon to 2:30, 3 to 5:30 p.m.
• Sunday: noon to 2:30, 3 to 5:30 p.m.
• Monday: POOL CLOSED
• Tuesday: noon to 2:30, 3 to 5:30 p.m.
• Wednesday: noon to 2:30, 3 to 5:30 p.m.
• Thursday: POOL CLOSED
• Aug. 13: noon to 2:30, 3 to 5:30 p.m.
• Aug. 14: noon to 2:30, 3 to 5:30 p.m.
• Aug. 15: noon to 2:30, 3 to 5:30 p.m.
The Aug. 15 close date lines up with most previous years, Shewairy said, and the wading pool saw a good amount of use this season, he said.
“On a decent weather day, we’d average 100 swimmers between the two sessions,” he said, on par with most years.
However, a nationwide shortage of lifeguards due to demand for services and a lack of certified lifeguards hit close to home, keeping hours limited at Franchot Park and the main swimming pool at War Veterans Park closed for the second summer in a row. The Franchot site requires three lifeguards to operate due to its size and swimmer capacity, while the War Vets Park site requires four on duty at a time.
“We ended up getting a total of four — it’s been a struggle,” Shewairy said, adding even training bonuses and higher wages than other city government summer jobs were not enough — leaving the main pool closed and unfilled. “We didn’t have enough guards — it wasn’t worth it.”
The main pool requires 180,000 gallons of water, while the small adjacent wading pool requires around 10,000 gallons. The Franchot Park wading pool takes 86,000 gallons to fill.
While the city water department does not charge other city departments for water usage, all of it is treated like regular drinking water and every city building has a water meter to track usage, Shewairy said.
There were several ways it saved money, though. Chemical costs — up about 50% from the year before — were reduced by only buying enough to keep the Franchot pool open, while labor to clean the pool and utilities to run filtration pumps at War Vets Park were allocated elsewhere. The city was able to purchase $2,500 in paint and have staff repaint the larger pool, Shewairy added, a job not done in the last decade.
Shewairy said it is too early to tell about having the pool reopened in 2022.
“We’re going to work through the winter recruiting,” he said, and with luck, more lifeguard training courses will be offered and more lifeguards will be looking for summer employment as the pandemic fades.
COMING UP, Shewairy said work is to begin shortly to fill and freeze the ice rink at the William O. Smith Recreation Center.
In 2020, the rink closed early in March due to the pandemic, but was allowed to reopen in September for hockey practices and other activities. By the end of the winter, open ice skating was allowed again.
“We’re looking to have the ice rink ready to go in September,” Shewairy said. “We’re anticipating an early September opening.”