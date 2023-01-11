OLEAN — The Olean Police Department had already lost officers to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office after county officials approved a wage hike of more than 20%.
Police Chief Ronald Richardson feared the exodus could leave the Olean department short as many as eight officers — an entire platoon.
On Tuesday, members of the Olean Common Council adjourned for an executive session to discuss negotiations and left the council chamber for the mayor’s conference room at the other end of the Municipal Building.
When they returned a half hour later, Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, introduced a resolution authorizing a memorandum of understanding with the Command Unit of Olean Police Department Local 967c and the New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union Council 82 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
"We all know that staffing our police department -- recruitment and retention -- has been a challenge over the years," Crawford said, noting the memorandum was brought to the council’s attention by Mayor Bill Aiello. The measure was passed unanimously.
The mayor said the recent contract between Cattaraugus County and its deputies' union boosted deputies' pay by nearly 24%. A couple of officers have already accepted positions with the sheriff’s office and others were weighing offers. Others were looking elsewhere over the big pay difference, while some city police officers were considering retiring.
Starting pay under the county's contract was $8.67 per hour more than what the city offered before the memorandum, Aiello told the Times Herald on Wednesday. At higher levels, the gap widened -- the difference at the captain level was $12.99 an hour.
The memorandum of understanding calls for a $5 per hour increase for patrol officers as well as command staff, Aiello said.
“This will help us with recruiting, too,” the mayor said. “This will put us close to the county rate.”
The increase is not retroactive, but will increase police pay by about $200 a week moving forward, or more than $10,000 a year. The total cost on the city's budget -- which ends May 31 -- was not reported in public during the meeting.
“This is a short-term fix,” Aiello said. “We will be working on this for the long term.”
Richardson said he was “very happy” with the pay bump for his officers. “The county’s increase put us in a difficult situation” as far as being able to retain and recruit officers, he said.
“Our goal is not to match the county dollar for dollar, but to get close,” Aiello said. “It will start with the next pay period.”
The Common Council approved its last contract with the patrol officers' union in August 2021, with a five-year agreement calling for 3% annual raises. At that time, aldermen noted pay discrepancies with other agencies in the area were putting the city at a disadvantage. Patrolmen had worked for just over a year without a contract.
Crawford mentioned on Dec. 27 -- during an override vote on the mayor's veto of a civilian review board for the police department -- that the city needed to do more to address morale and retention in the department. A member of the command union spoke during that meeting indicating morale problems in the department and perceived hostility against police officers by the push for the review board.
(City Editor Bob Clark contributed to this report.)