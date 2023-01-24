OLEAN — The city’s planning board signed off on plans for the $5 million YMCA Erick Laine Outdoor Center.
The board members on Monday unanimously approved the site plan for the project, at the corner of North 10th and Buffalo streets, clearing the city’s final hurdle.
YMCA CEO Jeff Townsend reported the groundbreaking is set for March 8, thanks to the approval on Monday.
Announced in late February 2022, YMCA officials plan to construct amenities including a splash park, winter park with skating rink, an airnasium — an outdoor gym for sports like basketball and pickleball — green spaces and fire pits. Townsend said that while construction is expected later this year, crews began leveling structures on the site to make way for the project in December.
At Monday’s public hearing, Tom Scott of North Ninth Street asked about fencing and lighting at the site that might impact his home.
Townsend noted that the fence around the site will be vinyl-coated chain link, in order to help passers-by see the facility and grow interest in it. Lighting will be shielded, with minimal outdoor lighting being scattered off the site.
The review by the planning board is the second by a city government panel for the project. Presented in December, the city’s zoning board of appeals on Jan. 3 approved variances for the setback for the planned bath house and for extra parking for the project. A special planning board meeting was set for the last week of December, but a delay at the zoning board pushed the planning board review back about a week and a half.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the planning board also voiced its support for the city’s application for a federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equality grant to redesign West State Street.
A public input meeting was held Thursday, said city Department of Community Development Coordinator Keri Kerper, with more than 30 people in attendance.
“It was really positive,” she said, with exercises on the public’s feedback.
“It’s really about connecting our communities and helping those in the community who are often left behind,” she said, with improved walkability and bikeability from the State and Union intersection to St. Bonaventure University.
She noted the RAISE grant is an evolution of the TIGER grant program, which partially funded the Walkable Olean Phase 1 project along the city’s North Union Street. The grant is highly competitive, Kerper added, and around 100 projects have been picked annually for the aid nationwide.
The full design has yet to be completed, Kerper said, and design work would commence if the city receives the aid. The award notifications are expected at the end of June.