Erick Laine Outdoor Center

Construction on the Erick Laine Outdoor Center at the Olean YMCA is expected to get underway this spring.

 Provided

OLEAN — The city’s planning board signed off on plans for the $5 million YMCA Erick Laine Outdoor Center.

The board members on Monday unanimously approved the site plan for the project, at the corner of North 10th and Buffalo streets, clearing the city’s final hurdle.

