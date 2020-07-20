OLEAN — Tax revenue and state aid are coming in at lower levels than expected due to COVID-19, city officials said, but so far major cuts to operations spending have not been necessary.
In a report issued this month, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli warned local leaders statewide that a financial crunch is likely due to the pandemic and associated economic recession.
“Even though New York State is opening back up, its local governments are only beginning to feel the profound impact of COVID-19 on their revenues,” DiNapoli said in the report. “Collections will likely continue to decline over the next several months, though perhaps not at the same rate, and further mid-year reductions in State aid are still possible.
“This combination puts counties, cities and less-wealthy school districts in an especially tenuous position. The property tax, which is the other primary source of revenue for most local governments, is more stable but is not able to make up for losses in other revenues as it once did. Federal aid thus far has been helpful but does not address revenue losses that will negatively affect most local governments.”
Mayor Bill Aiello said that the city has seen hits to its sales tax revenues, as well as a state aid reduction from a long-time road construction program.
City Auditor Fred Saradin, Aiello said, has noted large drops in sales tax revenues since the pandemic began hurting the local economy in March — particularly in lower sales tax collections.
“He believes we’re tracking at about 34% below last year,” Aiello said, noting that lower consumer spending, lower gas prices and fewer cars being sold are taking a bite out of revenue collections. “Now that businesses are back in, I think we’ll start to see it go up again.”
The city budget, approved in April for a June 1 start, was completed with an eye on the crisis.
“We reduced out sales tax revenues by about $200,000 at budget time,” Aiello said, but non-property tax items — primarily sales taxes — were still expected to make up about 27% of the city’s projected general fund revenues.
If sales taxes remain at similar losses as seen so far across the rest of the budget year, the city could see a $1.5 million funding shortfall, or about 9% of all revenues. To put that figure into perspective, the city’s fire department budget is about $2.8 million.
The bulk of state aid to cities like Olean come in the forms of Aid and Incentives to Municipalities and funds from the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program.
“We’ve already adjusted the road work we’re doing with the CHIPS funds,” Aiello said.
However, there was some good news. The last $2 million payment from AIM, which comes out twice a year, came in April and was unaffected by the state’s aid reduction. However, that was part of the 2019-20 budget year, which ended May 31.
State aid was expected to make up about $3.1 million of the city’s budgeted $16.78 million general fund revenues for the year — about 18.5% of revenues. A 20% reduction could hit the city to the tune of about $600,000.
As an example of how much that could hurt the city budget, the losses in sales tax and state aid would be close to the amount paid in salaries to the entire Olean Police Department.
City officials have not planned any furloughs or workforce reductions to balance the budget, but state officials reported that some municipalities have already looked at cutting spending — many by employee furloughs.
“However, these are exceptional circumstances, and many local governments will only be able to do so much before taking more drastic measures that will have a major impact on local services.,” DiNapoli said. “Indeed, many local governments have already begun announcing impending budget gaps and associated staff layoffs.
Locally, Allegany County leadership approved in April to furlough about 50 workers due to the crisis.
Aiello said there has not been a need for that move yet.
“We may have to revise the budget,” Aiello said. “If the governor cuts more, we’ll have to look at things.