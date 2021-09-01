OLEAN — Want a way to beat the heat? Hit the ice.
The ice rink at the William O. Smith Recreation Center is open for business, city officials reported — the first time the facility has been open in August since its construction.
“We’ve never been open before Labor Day,” said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s youth and recreation department. “This is the earliest in history this facility has been opened to public ice skating.”
The decision to open so early, he said, came down to one thing — “demand.”
“If you put the ice down, they will come,” he said, adding youth hockey teams have already hit the ice. “Starting next week the college teams — St. Bonaventure and Alfred (State) — will be back on the ice.”
The early opening was made possible by the capital project at the facility in 2016-17. The $3.26 million project replaced the floor and cooling system at the rink, as well as a dehumidifier and other upgrades necessary to keep the arena cold and free of fog on warm weather days. The work was the first major overhaul since the facility’s 1979 opening.
Public ice skating will run seven days a week outside of holidays like Labor Day, Shewairy said.
Hours include:
- Monday: noon-2 p.m.
- Tuesday: noon-2 p.m., 3:30-5 p.m.
- Wednesday: noon-2 p.m.
- Thursday: 3:30-5 p.m.
- Friday: noon-2 p.m., 5-6:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m., 5:30-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m., 5:30-7 p.m.
Fees are $4 for adults, $2 for children or seniors, $10 for a family of four. Books of tickets are $40 for adults, and $20 for children or seniors. Each book contains 12 tickets for the regular price of 10. Skate rentals are $2.
Adult Skate and shoot hours include:
- Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: 10:30 a.m.-noon. $7.50 per session
- Wednesday: 6-7 p.m., $6 per session
- Sunday through mid-October: 11:30-1 p.m., $7.50 per session.
- Sundays from October to February: 9:30-11 a.m., $7.50 per session
Youth Skate and Shoot
- Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 3:30-5 p.m., $5 per session.
The city government’s COVID-19 policy is in effect — those who are unvaccinated must wear a mask inside city buildings, and frequent hand washing and sanitizing are encouraged. Locker rooms and showers remain closed at the facility.
“We’re constantly monitoring the situation and the guidance,” he said, adding new policies will be dictated by the progression of the pandemic and any state or federal orders.
Staffing the facility has not been a major hurdle like it was for lifeguards this summer, Shewairy said, noting the pool at the facility was unable to open due to a shortage of trained lifeguards.
“We’ve hired some rec attendants and some skate guards,” he said, with training this weekend to get everyone ready for the start of the ice season.
Updates on schedules and events will be available on the city website, www.cityofolean.org, and on social media platforms Facebook and Twitter @OleanYouthRec.