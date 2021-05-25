OLEAN — The city Department of Public Works is notifying all residents and businesses about a significant leak in the water distribution network.
The Water Department is working to locate the leak, city officials reported, and is asking that any residents or patrons notify the city immediately if they notice excessive water coming from a hill, subway or road.
Customers at higher elevation may experience low water pressure until the leak has been resolved, and residents are asked to conserve water.
Call City of Olean Dispatch at (716) 376-5677 with any information.