Olean city GOP's candidates

The Olean City Republican Committee announced the endorsement a group of candidates for the Nov. 2 election. From left are Jason Panus, candidate for Common Council in Ward 2; Nick Peterson, candidate for council in Ward 6; Mary Fay, Republican committee chair in the city; Linda Edstrom, candidate for council in Ward 4; and Mayor William Aiello, seeking re-election.

 Provided

