City of Olean Fire Department

City of Olean Fire Department

OLEAN — For the first time in years, all of the city’s unions have had contracts approved.

The Olean Common Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a contract with Olean Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 1796 after having rejected a previous proposal in August.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social