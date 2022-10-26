OLEAN — For the first time in years, all of the city’s unions have had contracts approved.
The Olean Common Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a contract with Olean Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 1796 after having rejected a previous proposal in August.
The contract goes back to June 2021, with a retroactive 4% pay raise for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 contract years. A 3% raise is specified for the 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26 contract years, and the agreement expires May 31, 2026. The pay raises are now on par with those of the police unions, and the fire union’s medical savings account plan will be the same as the other unions under contract with the city.
According to the agreement, retroactive payments are to be made within 10 days of the union and city ratifying the agreement. Mayor Bill Aiello said the union ratified the contract last week, and it would go into effect in short order.
Several other changes from the last contract were made, Aiello said. The contract is now a five-year pact, compared to the previous four-year agreements. A stipend to a training officer to get new hires up to speed was also added.
“We’re training them now instead of sending them to the fire academy,” Aiello said, noting fees to train, house and pay firefighters at the the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls have risen in recent years. The stipend compared to the cost of academy services saves the city on average around $14,800 a year, Aiello said.
Changes to insurance buyouts for employees who elect not to get health insurance through their work will drop from a 65% payment now to a 40% payment for firefighters in 2024, and new hires will only receive a 25% payment. That change, city officials reported, will also be beneficial to city taxpayers.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, thanked the firefighters, the union and the mayor for going back to the negotiating table and avoiding arbitration.
“It’s a long-term contract; I truly believe it represents a win-win scenario,” Crawford said. “It’s a large relief (to approve) because we know that contracts are complex in nature.”
He thanked the union and the mayor’s office for crafting a longer deal, that “I believe we can afford, and it should demonstrate our appreciation for the fire department.”
He noted that any time changes are made to contracts, leaders need to be wary of the net costs.
“Whether you are looking at percent increases in salaries or stipend increases, all of that does have a net percentage increase on the budget,” he said. “That’s something you have to factor into the budget.”
All of the unions representing city employees are now operating under a contract, the mayor said. The Civil Service Employees Association Local 1000, the union representing the majority of the city’s employees, was signed in June. The city’s police patrol union signed a contract in August 2021 after going over a year without a new contract.
The council voted 6-1 against the last proposed contract with the firefighters on Aug. 9 after about 20 minutes in executive session. Only Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, voted in favor. The union had already ratified the document, requiring officials to head back to the negotiating table to stave off a binding arbitration to settle the impasse.
No public comments were offered at the time by council members, and officials have since declined to speak on the matter, citing ongoing negotiations.
The negative vote was the first in recent memory, Aiello said.
Aiello said Wednesday that pay raises and most benefits were at similar levels between both contract proposals, but other funding in the contract “was significant” and was removed in a counter proposal.
“There were items in there about stipends (including) for paramedics and critical care certifications,” Aiello said, adding that by removing that language between the two contract proposals, “that saved the city about $85,000.”
Adding $85,000 to the city’s 2022-23 property tax levy would be the equivalent of a 1.14% tax increase. State law caps property tax increases based on a formula, primarily driven by a cap of 2% or the rise in inflation, whichever is lower.