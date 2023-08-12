OLEAN — Olean city firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the basement of a Front Street home Saturday afternoon.
A news release from the fire department stated that at 1:26 p.m. firefighters were alerted to a possible structure fire at 714 Front St. Fire department units were on location with two engines and one ambulance within four minutes of being dispatched.
Firefighters found smoke coming from basement windows and an attached garage the side of structure. Fire crews stretched a 1¾-inch hand line to the garage and into the basement. In the basement firefighters located and extinguished fire near a hot water heater within eight minutes.
No one was home at the time of the incident and no injuries occurred as a result. Residents were out of town during this incident and a property manager was at the scene.
Also responding to the scene was Trans Am Ambulance.
City fire officials remind residents to keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove or portable space heater and hot water heaters.