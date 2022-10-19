OLEAN — The city needs to replace almost two dozen vehicles, city officials reported Tuesday evening, but the top eight will get the first shot at replacement.
City Department of Public Works Director Robert Thompson shared a list of 22 vehicles with the Common Council’s finance committee on Tuesday, but only 17 of which have available replacements on state bid at this time. The total cost to replace those vehicles — some of which are up to 13 years old — would be around $693,000 upon delivery.
“Due to supply chain issues, anything we order will be 18 months out,” he said.
Mayor Bill Aiello said the city owns over 50 vehicles, including fire apparatus, heavy equipment, and vehicles like cars, trucks and vans which make up the vehicles on the list.
“Since when do we need an entire department’s worth of vehicles?” Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, asked.
Thompson said that the city has been trying to get new lease agreements with Enterprise for new vehicles, allowing the city to pay over time and get more regular upgrades, but Mayor Bill Aiello added that supply chain issues have made it impossible for Enterprise to get the vehicles as needed.
Aiello said the situation makes going to the purchase through the state bid model again, which requires cash on delivery, and borrowing would be the most likely way to purchase the vehicles.
Gonzalez also noted that it was absurd to borrow money to buy vehicles that not only would likely need replacing before the end of the 10-year bond repayment, but also to buy something that needs a regular cycle of purchasing.
“Vehicles are like groceries — you don’t buy groceries with a credit card, you don’t bond for them,” he said.
After being asked by aldermen to prioritize vehicles in the worst shape and most necessary for continued city operations, Thompson said the priority vehicles are three for the city’s sewer system, two for each the streets division and parks departments, and one for the water division.
“They need to be replaced because they’re falling apart,” he said, noting high repair bills and safety issues will continue to hurt the city.
A discussion of buying hybrid or electric vehicles was also considered.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, noted that a proposed $40,000 gasoline-powered sport utility vehicle for employees to travel to conferences and out-of-town events could be better served by something like a conventional hybrid minivan he recently purchased — with superior fuel economy — for about $5,000 less than the SUV.
Several officials noted the city does not have electric charging infrastructure — such as charging stations — to use full electric vehicles at this time.
Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, said he recently saw while traveling an all-electric sedan being used as a municipal vehicle.
“It can be done — we’re behind the 8 ball,” he said, noting that the city has until 2035 to get the infrastructure needed to comply with a state mandate to purchase new vehicles that rely on alternative energy sources.