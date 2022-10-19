OLEAN — The city needs to replace almost two dozen vehicles, city officials reported Tuesday evening, but the top eight will get the first shot at replacement.

City Department of Public Works Director Robert Thompson shared a list of 22 vehicles with the Common Council’s finance committee on Tuesday, but only 17 of which have available replacements on state bid at this time. The total cost to replace those vehicles — some of which are up to 13 years old — would be around $693,000 upon delivery.

