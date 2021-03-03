OLEAN — Olean city firefighters and police responded Tuesday night to a diesel fuel spill on Buffalo Street near the Interstate 86 overpass.
Fire Chief Tim Richardson said that firefighters received a report of the spill at 10:56 p.m. When firefighters arrived five minutes later, they found that a tractor-trailer rig had run over a metal pipe in the roadway and it had punctured the rig's fuel tank.
The chief said the diesel fuel was flowing at a moderate rate to a storm drain.
Firefighters built a dam with absorbent material to prevent the fuel from flowing into the storm sewer, while they requested IRM Services to clean up and mitigate the spill, estimated at between 50 and 65 gallons.
Firefighters were assisted at the scene by Olean police and Portville Truck.
Emergency personnel were cleared from the scene just before 1:10 a.m., Richardson said.
The chief added that residents or travelers who see large or hazardous debris in the roadway to contact the police or fire department to remove the hazard.