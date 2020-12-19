OLEAN — For Olean residents who pay their Cattaraugus County taxes at the city clerk’s office in the Olean Municipal Building, get ready for a change.
With county tax bills set to be mailed by the end of December, County Treasurer Joseph G. Keller reminds city residents to pay their county taxes at the treasurer’s office at the County Office Building off Buffalo Street, or the payments can be dropped off at the Five Star Bank drive-thru or the Allegany Five-Star branch.
Five Star Bank also has a lockbox to accept county tax payments. The county will mail a receipt after the payment is recorded.
Keller said the county had been considering the move for a couple of years. The county’s computer system did not sync with the system in the city clerk’s office, requiring additional work by the county treasurer’s office.
The bills going out before the end of the month are due in January without interest. If they are paid in February, there is a 1% fee added and 2% if not paid until March.
Town clerks receive town and county taxes for the first three months before they are returned to the county as uncollected, triggering additional fees and penalties.
The county’s fiscal year does not match up with the city’s fiscal year, which starts in May. The city has been collecting the county taxes as a convenience to city residents.
County lawmakers approved the change in collecting county taxes in Olean at its last meeting of the year on Dec. 9.
Olean City Clerk Lens Martial said Friday the county treasurer had suggested the county take over receiving the county tax receipts in the city and that he and Mayor Bill Aiello had agreed.
Martial said he plans to put a sign in the Municipal Building and notify city residents in the newspaper and local radio that starting in January county taxes can be paid at the County Office Building.
“The county approached us about collecting their own taxes,” Aiello said.
It will present a slight inconvenience for residents who have paid their county taxes at the city clerk’s office for years. On the other hand, it will save the city some money because the city paid to print the county taxes.
By moving county tax collection to the County Office Building, residents will have the option of paying by credit card, which they could not do when paying at the city clerk’s office, Aiello said. “We could only take a check or cash.”
The mayor said he was considering asking Keller whether a drop box for county taxes could be located in the city clerk’s office as an added convenience for city residents.
“It’s a good idea,” Aiello said. A drop box in the Municipal Building would mean fewer steps for someone instead of walking across the County Office Building parking lot in the snow.