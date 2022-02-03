OLEAN — A dog park, splash pad and outdoor exercise equipment might be good additions to Marcus Park, the area’s alderman said.
Vernon Robinson, I-Ward 6, proposed the city overhaul Marcus Park on West Sullivan Street during a strategic planning committee meeting Tuesday. No formal plans or funds have been established for the work, as he opened the proposal up for discussion by aldermen and the community.
“I’ve had this worked out in my head for a while, I just needed to get it on paper and bring it in and discuss it,” Robinson said. “For a while we’ve been hearing a lot about the parks, and how come we’re doing things at Oak Hill Park and some of the other parks” but not Marcus Park.
The 3.59-acre park is named after H.W. Marcus, who owned the Olean House hotel downtown for many years, Robinson said. The land for the park was donated by the family to the city.
“This family was all about hospitality. What they wanted to do, basically, was please people,” Robinson said, hoping to channel that hospitality legacy. “We want to do something to the park that brings it to life, that brings it up to date.”
Robinson proposed a number of additions to the park, which he said has been underutilized in recent years.
“We want to take and add some elements to the park,” he said, “...to create a new focal point — and then we want to do some subtractions to the park that keep this park one-dimensional.”
A splash pad would allow neighbors to beat the summer heat without the high costs of operating a pool, he noted.
“We can always add a splash pad. ... If we can put a splash pad there, it would attract people to this area of the city,” Robinson said. He added that splash pads need no lifeguards — a crucial problem encountered by the city at the wading pool at Franchot Park and the swimming pool at War Vets Park.
In addition, a dog park in the area of the softball field would see more use year-round than the current field.
“My personal belief is we need them in all the parks,” he said.
Many types of outdoor exercise equipment could be included as budget allows, he said, with offerings ranging from under $10,000 to well above.
“If you’re used to having a regular gym, it kind of gets stale doing the same exercises over and over again,” he said.
In addition, the equipment — as well as playground equipment for children — could also feature elements that are Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant to include those with physical handicaps in the fun.
A walking trail around a portion of the park could also tie into the Allegheny River Valley Trail, Robinson noted, and parking and picnic facilities could expand usage.
“This could add some real value to that neighborhood,” said council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5.
Mayor Bill Aiello noted that the park is close to Intandem’s Subcon building, and the city has been working with the nonprofit on establishing playground equipment which can be used by those with disabilities.
No cost estimates were included, but there are sources for funds that do not hit city taxpayers, Aiello said.
“I think this is a prime project to go after a Ralph Wilson grant,” the mayor said, referring to funds available from the proceeds of the sale of the Buffalo Bills after the death of team owner Ralph Wilson Jr. The city has received several grants from the foundation and partner organization KABOOM! for park equipment at King Street Park and a small park area on Whitney Avenue.