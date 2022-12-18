Community Christmas Dinner

Volunteers prepare meals for Olean's 2021 Community Christmas Dinner at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Parishioners are preparing this week for 2022's dinner this coming Sunday.

 Provided

OLEAN — Plans are in high gear for the annual Community Christmas Dinner coordinated by Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and St. John the Evangelist parishioners.

There will be no in-church dining during the event. Takeout and deliveries of meals will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social