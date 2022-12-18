OLEAN — Plans are in high gear for the annual Community Christmas Dinner coordinated by Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and St. John the Evangelist parishioners.
There will be no in-church dining during the event. Takeout and deliveries of meals will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday.
"Parishioners of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels together with St. John the Evangelist want to relieve the stress that comes during difficult times by providing a hearty dinner delivered with extra prayers and Christmas joy," a release from the Catholic parish in Olean stated.
Dinner includes ham, potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit cup, a roll and a dessert.
"Many local people have no family in town or no family at all. Others are unable to afford a meal," the release stated. "Local meal providers such as Meals on Wheels and the Warming House are not open that day. For all these reasons, the Basilica ... and St. John the Evangelist hold an annual Christmas dinner for the hungry, lonely, working police, fire-fighters and health care providers, and any others in need of a meal on Christmas day for any reason at all — no questions asked."
Reservations are needed for both takeout and home deliveries. Call the parish office through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 372-4841 ext. 125. After Friday, call 969-5248. When making reservations, provide your name, address, phone number and number of meals needed to ensure availability of food and delivery.
Organizers say they can serve up to 1,000 local people. Since each dinner costs the parish a modest amount, free-will offerings are welcome. Donations may be made on the parish website at smaolean.org or call the parish office at the listed number.
Checks may be mailed to: Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, 202 S. Union St., Olean, N.Y., 14760. Write “Christmas Dinner” in the memo area of the check.
Parish volunteers take time out of their Christmas schedules to help with food preparation, home deliveries or cleanup.
Many volunteers are needed to deliver meals. South 1st Street will be blocked off to regular traffic. Delivery drivers will receive dinners on the right side of the street while individuals coming for pickup orders will be lining up on the left side of the road. Runners will be on hand to help with the process.