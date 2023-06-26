OLEAN — Chipotle Mexican Grill is planning to open its first location in the Southern Tier on Wednesday.
The 2727 W. State St. location in Olean will feature the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.
The Olean site is the closest Chipotle location for 50 miles. Hours are 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
On March 28, 2022, the city’s planning board approved the site plan for the Chipotle as well as a new WellNow urgent care center located on the former Ponderosa restaurant parcel on West State.
Chipotle, a publicly-traded, Mexican-style fast casual chain known for its burritos, is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. The chain has around 3,000 locations in North America and Europe, including several in the Buffalo, Rochester and Erie metro areas.
Discussed during planning board meetings, the ordering process is similar to the Chipotlane Digital Kitchen, a new store setup using digital orders only, with walkup or driveup service. A patio area is included in designs submitted to the city, and an indoor lobby area is expected, as the store size is roughly the same size as other Chipotle locations.
The first such digital order-only location was launched in December 2021 in Ohio. Such digital-only ordering restaurants have become more popular in recent years. Chains including Starbucks, Dunkin and Chipotle have recently begun opening stores working solely on digital orders.