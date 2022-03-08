OLEAN — Ron Washburn of Wellsville has been named the 2021 Barbershopper of the Year for the Olean Mixed A Cappella Chorus.
Making the presentation, former recipient Mike Hillman explained that Barbershopper of the Year is an award given annually to a person who has exhibited interest in and support of the style of singing that called Barbershop, and the recipient does not have to be a Barbershop member.
Hillman said the qualities of a BOTY include loyalty to the craft and to the chapter, which is part of the Barbershop Harmony Society, willingness to help with chapter or member needs, faithful attendance at meetings (if a member) and support of chapter and member activities.
Washburn was a member of the Olean chapter from 2006-12, when he left due to family obligations. He returned in 2017, and currently sings bass. He recently informally assumed the role of music librarian, managing the chorus’ large collection of music and learning resources.
A dedicated community member as well, Ron and his late wife, Grace, had three sons and a daughter of their own, while fostering more than 100 children through the years, adopting nine of them, and also caring for a number of “Fresh Air” children.
He can be seen in the summertime mowing at the Genesis Bible Church or groundskeeping at Fairlawn Cemetery in Scio. In the past year, he assisted in renovation of the lodge at Gil’s Hills Ministry to accommodate the Parker Jordan Christian Academy located there, which opened its doors in September.
The Olean Mixed A Cappella Chorus meets on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the New Life Christian School on West Forest Avenue in Olean. OMAC performs at a number of events throughout the year including two shows/concerts, nursing/adult care facilities and a summer church schedule. Anyone interested in singing, in any voice part, is invited to stop in.