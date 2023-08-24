OLEAN — Are you ready for some football?
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the First Tailgate Thursday from 4:30-8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Lincoln Park to round up Buffalo Bills fans for a pregame party.
“What is a better combo than football, wings, outside, music and the Buffalo Bills?” asked Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko.
She said that Jason Crisafulli, Chamber president and events committee member, suggested that the Chamber host a tailgate event in January with the Bills in the NFL playoffs. However, logistics, planning plus January weather concerns made the move to the fall a good choice.
Plans include a tailgate pass for $35 which includes 10 wings, 2 brews, tailgate cap and entry into one of the two tourneys also being held that day. Yanetsko stated,
“We have many member restaurants that serve up scrumptious chicken wings – we have asked around five, six restaurants to partake in this event.” Yanetsko said.
Attendees will have 10 wing tickets which they can sample/taste from the variety of wings that will be on hand. Brews will come from the Four Mile Brewing Co., and some non-alcoholic options will be available.
“Yes, it’s a home game and we have a great fan base that attends home games in Orchard Park, but we feel that the turnout will be great,” at Lincoln Park, Yanetsko said. “With the timing of the event, we encourage friends, folks, families to attend the tailgate and then go home, to friends or to a local member restaurant/tavern to watch the actual game.”
Included in your tailgate pass is an option for entry into either the Olean Cornhole Club tourney or the Twin Tiers Disc Golf Association’s Putting Game ‘21’. More information will be coming on both these options, officials said.
“The Chamber solicits event sponsorships in January each year in addition to our Corporate Sponsor Program,” Yanetsko said. “This year, early signs up included /commitment by Directions in Independent Living with the $600 Bling Wing Sponsor; Interfaith Caregivers with the $300 Tailgate Sponsor, and Nick Shembeda Plumbing and Heating $300 Wristband Sponsor.”
The complete roster of events is not firmed up yet, but hoping to also add music by a local DJ, dog retriever demos, pre-game of the Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the radio as well as a showing of a football movie on the High Point Federal Credit Union’s big screen.
Tickets will go on sale Sept. 7 online at shop.oleanny.com or at the Chamber office, 301 N. Union St.. For more information, call 716-372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.