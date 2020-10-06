OLEAN — Whether or not there is a grand parade, officials still hope to light up Santa Claus Lane.
But before then, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce needs a hand.
The Chamber announced Monday it is seeking help to organize for the annual decorations lining North Union Street, and a work day is planned for Oct. 17.
“Santa and Mrs. Claus need our help again this year,” said Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber. “We encourage all volunteers to help out, but for those ‘elves’ 16 and under, we ask that a parent or guardian come with them and help together.”
While the city owns the poles and trees along the street and in Lincoln Park, the Chamber provides the decorations. But before they go up, each piece needs to be plugged in and bulbs checked, with any needed replacements or repairs made before they are strung up on poles and trees downtown.
Yanetsko noted that the work is tedious and is done while standing. Work gloves and safety glasses are recommended, and while some are on hand, volunteers should bring their own — in addition to a face mask.
Around 20 volunteers are being sought for two 10-person shifts.
To sign up, call the Chamber at 372-4433, email info@oleanny.com or visit www.signupgenius.com/go/4090548 a5ae22a7fd0-prepping.
The tradition turns 91 this year, with officials originally setting up the first displays in the aftermath of the Wall Street Crash of 1929 as a way to boost traffic to the city center.
The event took a hiatus between 1972— the former Santa House was lost to the Flood of 1972 — and 1986. A campaign by the Olean Business Improvement Association led a campaign to buy new decorations and get them up.