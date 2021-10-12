OLEAN — Santa needs a few more elves before he can come down Santa Claus Lane.
The Santa Claus Lane committee will spend Oct. 20 and 21 going through the many lights set to illuminate the lane for the Nov. 26 parade, said Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce COO Meme Yanetsko.
“We encourage all volunteers to help out, but for those ‘elves’ 16 and under, we ask that a parent or guardian come with them and help together,” Yanetsko said.
Each of the decorations to be hung along North Union Street have hundreds of bulbs, she said, and all of them need to be checked before crews in bucket trucks start stringing them up just to find out the strands don’t work due to bad or loose bulbs.
Yanetsko acknowledged the job can be tedious, but it is necessary to get the decorations up in time for Santa.
The work is done while standing, and maybe volunteer elves should bring gloves and safety glasses to protect themselves just in case. Some of each will be available, but numbers are limited. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place, and masks are not necessary when the volunteers are able to social distance.
To volunteer, go online to https://bit.ly/2Gvtm8F, call 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com. Space is limited inside the North Pole workshop. Depending on work done during the work sessions, additional days may be scheduled to complete the work by November.
Decorations typically begin going up in the beginning of November as the weather allows. Santa and Mrs. Claus will follow the Santa Claus Lane Parade at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26 — Black Friday — and throw the switch to illuminate the display. Last year’s parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those interested in marching in the parade or building a float may also contact the Chamber for instructions and registration.