OLEAN — The Southern Tier Corporate Challenge is making its in-person return on Thursday.
The 11th annual 5K run and 2-mile walk will step off in two waves — runners at 6 p.m. and walkers at 6:20 p.m. from Jamestown Community College. The complete routes with detailed directions can be found online at www.oleanny.com.
Traffic may be delayed on West State Street at Seventh Street, North Union Street and Whitney Avenue from 6-7:10 p.m. Thursday.
The annual event is hosted by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and the Olean High School Sports Boosters, and was originally created to support companies in creating internal wellness programs.
Chamber officials reported that more than 600 participants from 27 companies have registered for the event this year, down from the more than 850 participants from 38 companies that attended in 2019.
In 2020, COVID-19 restrictions turned the event into a virtual one — participants were encouraged to walk or run various routes on their own and log their results, instead of in the mass event typically held. A gift bag replaced the traditional afterparty. Fewer attendees were reported, with 304 runners and walkers representing 11 companies.
Following the event, Chamber officials announced the regular after-party is being split up to keep group sizes down due to COVID-19. Sandwiches from Pizzaland will be available to-go at the College Center, and participants will receive a drink voucher at one of 15 Chamber member restaurants. Locations include Angee’s, Four Mile Brewing, Fusion on Main, Mickey’s Restaurant, Mirchis, Napoli Pizza, Old Library Restaurant, Parkwood Tavern, Randys up the River, State King, Talty’s Irish Bar, Third Base Bar, Union Whiskey, Village Green and Woodside Tavern on the Green.
The challenge includes several individual awards: Fastest CEO, Fastest Man, and Fastest Woman; and community teams and corporate team awards: Fastest Male Team, Fastest Female Team, and Fastest Coed Team. The Most Spirited Team and a logo design contest will also see awards given out.
Sponsors for the run/walk include the OHS Sports Boosters, Highmark BlueCross/BlueShield of Western New York, The Mix 101.5 / WMXO, Sanzo Beverages, Christie’s Boutique, Universal Primary Care, Solepoxy and the Chamber’s 44 corporate sponsors.