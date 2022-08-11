OLEAN — Hoping for the first large-scale motorcycle event in the city in several years, organizers plan to use it to honor some of the founders of the last event.

The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will host the DW Memorial Dice Run on Saturday in conjunction with the second StrOlean event of 2022. The dice run honors the memory of two businessmen who helped make the former Rally in the Valley event possible, Dennis Jones and Wayne Johnston.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social