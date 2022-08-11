OLEAN — Hoping for the first large-scale motorcycle event in the city in several years, organizers plan to use it to honor some of the founders of the last event.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will host the DW Memorial Dice Run on Saturday in conjunction with the second StrOlean event of 2022. The dice run honors the memory of two businessmen who helped make the former Rally in the Valley event possible, Dennis Jones and Wayne Johnston.
The logo for the rally, created by Studio4East, depicts the two riding motorcycles down North Union Street.
Jones, owner and broker of Jones Realty Group for more than 30 years, was an avid motorcycle rider. He passed away June 3, 2016, at the age of 63. Johnston, an Army veteran, was owner and co-founder of Monroe Table Corp. in Salamanca. Also a longtime motorcycle enthusiast, he passed away from cancer Nov. 2 at the age of 68.
Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko reflected on the origin of the Rally and the Chamber’s help in getting it on the road almost 20 years ago.
“Back in February 2003, Dennis came to a member focus group that the Chamber held and proposed this idea of a little motorcycle event that would be a fundraiser for local non-profits,” Yanetsko said. “Six short months later the Rally in the Valley was held and what a success it was.
“The Chamber and the Rally committee coordinated the event for 13 years, and were able to give more than $256,027 to local charities,” she added. “Dennis and Wayne were instrumental in many of the big sponsors to the events as well as general promotion of the event being avid ‘bikers’ themselves.”
Once off the ground, the Rally continued for almost two decades thanks to the committee’s efforts, Yanetsko said. The last Rally was held in 2018 due to declining participation and then the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former Rally committee members came to the Chamber in 2021 about hosting the dice run.
“Proceeds from the run will benefit area youth in the County through scholarships named after the two gentlemen at Olean City Schools and Archbishop Walsh through the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation,” said David Dick, who joined the Rally committee in the early 2010s and now serves on the dice run committee.
Through the events that continued and were organized by the Rally committee, almost $10,000 has been donated to the scholarship fund to date.
On Saturday, registration and first roll will begin at 10:30 a.m. at JCC-Olean’s North Barry Street parking lot, with kickstands up at noon. Stops on the route to shake and roll include the American Legion Post 530 in Shinglehouse, Pa., Vinny’s Bar & Grill in Coudersport, Pa., and Tack’s Inn in Lewis Run, Pa. The rollers will head back into Olean with their last roll and turn in their cards at Angee’s Restaurant on North Union Street.
Participants can include the driver and passenger(s) and the transportation can be motorcycle, car, truck, even a horse-drawn trailer as long as participants can make it back by 6 p.m. The participation fee of $20 includes koozie, food voucher and chance to roll for $2,000 in prizes.
Participants need to be back and have rolled dice at Angee’s Restaurant by 6 p.m. Official results of the dice run and raffle will be broadcast on Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. on the Chamber’s facebook site – www.facebook.com/OleanNYChamber.
For more information on GOACC events and activities, please call 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com. For those interested in registering for the dice run, you can go online to shop.oleanny.com and register.