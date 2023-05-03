OLEAN — Several Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce events set for this year have been cut, leaders at the civic organization reported Tuesday.
Dropped events include the Allegheny River Running Fest and several planned food crawls, as well as reducing the number of StrOlean, Jingle Bell Jubilee and Visit with Santa events to one each, said Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber. The decision to make the cuts came from the board of directors, the events committee and staff recommendations.
“By concentrating on fewer, we can make them bigger and better,” Yanetsko said, noting benefits to participation numbers, improved publicity and visibility, and promotion back to sponsors and Chamber members.
The updated Chamber events schedule for 2023 includes:
May 6/13: Community Wide Garage Sale
May 20: Magnificent May Mayhem
June 2: StrOlean
June 2-4: Gus Macker Basketball
June 8: Clambake
June 22: Southern Tier Corporate Challenge
July 17: Golf Classic
Aug. 18/19: DW Memorial Dice Run
Oct. 26: Tailgate Thursday
Nov. 2: Annual Dinner
Nov. 24: Santa Claus Lane Parade
Dec. 8: Jingle Bell Jubilee
Dec. 13: Visit with Santa
For more information on the Chamber and its events, please stop in at 301 North Union Street, Olean, call (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.
Yanetsko referred to the cuts as heartbreaking, but with a staff of three — compared to six 20 years ago — it has become harder to plan and staff a growing number of events. Getting volunteers has been difficult for certain events, she noted, and conflicts with unrelated events stretched that option even more. However, she thanked the consistent number of Chamber sponsors who have been vital to getting the events off the ground.
The first food crawls saw turnout as high as 207 participants, Yanetsko said, but later events saw a few dozen attendees. Yanetsko stressed the move was not a reflection on WNY Heroes and Pawsitive for Paws, which received donations from the events, and she encouraged efforts for other groups to host a similar crawl to support the charity.
The ARRF, Yanetsko noted, was particularly hit by a lack of volunteers in 2022 due to unforeseen circumstances, as well as competition from other running events — even the Chamber’s own Southern Tier Corporate Challenge. The ARRF saw 59 participants in 2022, compared to 647 for the Corporate Challenge.
The decision has led to immediate action.
“We have a few dozen registrants from ARRF that will be immediately refunded,” Yanetsko said, adding that vendors and sponsors of all the canceled events will also be notified immediately. The Chamber will also update its website and online listings, but will not be reprinting its events brochure for the season.
The cuts come roughly a year after three were eliminated in the leadup to the 2022 events season. Cuts last year included the long-running Home Show, the Taste of Olean and the never-held February Frosty Fest. The first two were eliminated due to lack of vendors, while the Frosty Fest was eliminated due to the unpredictability of February weather — the 2021 event was canceled due to snow and dangerously low temperatures, while the week in 2023 saw warm weather and no snow on the ground.