OLEAN — Santa Claus won’t be coming down Santa Claus Lane on Black Friday this year after all — but he will still be coming to town.
After announcing a radical change to the planned holiday parade, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials announced Tuesday that no parade of any kind can or will be held this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We tried our best to make it happen this year, but the size of the crowds we always attract and the number of individuals on floats in the parade made it impossible,” said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko. “Everyone we worked with — health officials, school personnel, law enforcement, our board — everyone wanted to continue the decades-old tradition of Santa Claus coming to Olean and lighting up Santa Claus Lane. It’s just a logistical impossibility.”
Officials had looked at a reverse parade — having floats parked while parade watchers drove by in cars, “but even that was basically unworkable,” she said.
The decorative lights were strung up this week across Union Street, Yanetsko added, and will still be illuminated on Nov. 27 — the day after Thanksgiving — but not by Santa.
“We realize that many families have relatives come home for Thanksgiving with the annual trip to downtown Olean to see the lights and festivities,” she said. “We encourage you to still come on down, park at Lincoln Park, and walk through the lights to Main Street and back.
“We’re very fortunate that city workers and staff from KelKur Electric have been decorating the streets with our lights to make for a very festive Santa Claus Lane,” she said. “So, the spirit of Santa Claus — and Santa Claus Lane — continues in Olean. And don’t worry — Santa will be back next year, better than ever.”
HOWEVER, SANTA and Mrs. Claus will take up their residency at Lincoln Park this December.
While social distancing will be required, the Claus’ will visit with the children from 6 – 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, Dec. 2, 9, 15 and 16 in the new cottage in Lincoln Park. Children will visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus through the windows in the cottage, rather than sit on Santa’s lap.
A mailbox, created by families of the EvenStart program, is placed by Santa’s Cottage, and the jolly old elf is encouraging all children to write a letter to Santa and place it in the mailbox.
Chamber officials also encouraged organizations to participate in the Turkey Trot scheduled for Nov. 26 at the Olean Family YMCA. For more information, call Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at 372-4433 or email santa@oleanny.com.