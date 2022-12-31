OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its tentative dates for 2023 events with the release of a bookmark also available to download and print.
The bookmark has 17 events listed for the upcoming year to be held between May and December. Many favorites will be returning near their usual times of year with at least one new event in the works.
Things kick off the first two Saturdays in May with the Community Wide Garage Sale. The event had 116 participants and one flea market in 2022, and for 2023, the committee agreed to moving the garage sale date to a week earlier.
Then on May 20, Magnificent May Mayhem will return for a second year. The inaugural event attracted 105 water participants and 11 runners. The Hike to Herman run has been removed, the river float and regatta has been changed to run from South Union Street to the Allegany River Park. A corporate and community angle — such as company-based teams to compete in the regatta — is also being planned.
Rather than three StrOlean events as in past years — one in spring, summer and fall — there will be only two in 2023, the first on June 2 and the second on Oct. 17.
Coinciding with that first StrOlean is the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, set for June 2-4. The Macker in 2022 saw 130 teams participate — lower than previous Mackers — and it competed with St. Mary’s Fest, which ran the same weekend. Committee officials chose to move the Macker to the first weekend of June to allow for high school students to participate without interfering with state testing or scheduling conflicts with the St. Bonaventure University Alumni Weekend.
The following week, the Chamber Clambake returns on June 8. The 2022 event had 422 attendees at Lincoln Park — the first time at that site. Officials considered the event an overall success, but the day has been shifted to a Thursday from the historic Wednesday to be more receptive for clam/seafood deliveries.
Two food crawls with yet-to-be-determined themes are also in the works for 2023. The first is planned for June 10 while the second is expected to be held in November, though no date had been determined yet.
The Corporate Challenge Run/Walk will return on June 22. The unofficial 2022 count was 647 participants representing 24 companies. The Corporate Golf Classic will be held July 18. With 31 foursomes, the event was the largest it has ever been in 2022. For 2023, the event will move to the third Monday of the month.
Returning for a second year is the DW Memorial Dice Run on Aug. 18 and 19. The inaugural event, held in honor and memory of the event’s namesakes, Dennis Jones and Wayne Johnston, saw more than 150 participants, mostly on motorcycles and in a few cars, take the 105-mile dice run start/stop in Olean and throughout northwestern Pennsylvania.
Back for the fourth time on Sept. 9 is the Allegheny River Running Fest. The 2022 event had 59 participants across three divisions, including two doing their runs virtually — one from Australia.
A new event planned for next year’s football season is Tailgate Thursday. More information on the event, including when it will be held, will be announced at a later date.
Wrapping up the chamber’s year of events, the annual dinner will be held Nov. 2, the Santa Claus Lane Parade will head up North Union Street on Nov. 24 and area residents can get in the holiday spirit with Jingle Bell Jubilee on Dec. 1 and 8 and Visits with Santa on Dec. 6 and 13.
For more information, visit oleanny.com, call (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.