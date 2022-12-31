OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its tentative dates for 2023 events with the release of a bookmark also available to download and print.

The bookmark has 17 events listed for the upcoming year to be held between May and December. Many favorites will be returning near their usual times of year with at least one new event in the works.

