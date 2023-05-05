OLEAN — Join the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, May 17 for its final Business After Hours of the 2022-23 season from 5-7 p.m. at the Lincoln Park Pavilion on South Street.
Business After Hours is a business social gathering of chamber members and their guests to help showcase their business. Members are encouraged to host these events to introduce chamber members to their business, publicize their businesses products or services within the local community and generate possible leads and sales from attendees and those who heard about it.
For this final event, the chamber wanted to open it up to all members for a member market. Any member can participate and will have the chance to sell their merchandise or simply pass out information to spread awareness about their organization or an upcoming event they may be holding.
“The Member Market is a perfect way to end our Business After Hours series and a great opportunity for members to network with other local businesses,” said Sarah Blovsky, member services manager. “We are encouraging everyone to come out, mingle, make connections and learn more about what your fellow members are offering.”
Chamber members can participate in this Member Market for a $10 fee. Members are encouraged to bring a table and set it up under the pavilion.
The chamber thanks the City of Olean for co-sponsoring this event.
For more information regarding the member market, or if you are a member who wishes to participate, call our chamber office at (716) 372-4433.