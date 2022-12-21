OLEAN — A pair of area redevelopment projects were tapped for state assistance on Tuesday.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the redevelopment at the Olean Center Mall and the Wellsville rail depot were two of 64 projects to split $102 million in aid under the Restore New York Communities Initiative.
Restore New York supports municipal revitalization efforts across the state, helping to remove blight, reinvigorate downtowns, and generate economic opportunity in communities statewide. The program, administered by Empire State Development, is designed to help local governments revitalize their communities and encourage commercial investment, improve the local housing stock, put properties back on the tax rolls and increase the local tax base.
“These Restore New York grants will help to reimagine downtowns across our state and transform vacant, blighted, and underutilized buildings into vibrant community anchors,” Hochul said. “Thanks to $102 million of state investment, we are breathing new life into communities from Hudson to North Hempstead, jumpstarting new economic activity, and ensuring that New York State continues to be a place where people come to live, work, and raise their families.”
In Olean, the Olean Center Mall is expected to see a two-phase project open with demolition of the former Bon-Ton anchor store and interior mall renovations pegged at $2.7 million. The entire property is a former commercial and industrial area, and will require pollution remediation efforts, state officials reported.
Afterward, a second phase would construct a $17 million, four-story apartment building on the cleared area for more than 60 senior apartments.
The former Bon-Ton section to be demolished, originally an AM&A’s when the mall opened 45 years ago, has been vacant beside seasonal use since August 2018 after the chain closed all of its stores.
City officials, who backed the application in September, reported the developer has the $270,000 in required matching cash on hand and is looking to finance the remaining $800,000 for the work.
The mall opened to much fanfare in 1977, but began to decline in the 1990s as retail shifted to the West End of the city and later came under pressure from online shopping. Olean Town Centre LLC, led by Rochester developer Angelo Ingrassia, purchased the mall in December 2021 from original developer Zamias for just under $6 million.
In Wellsville, Andrew Sisson, Garrett Stephen of Wayne Paving and Gravel, and Chan Whitford of the L.C. Whitford Company purchased the Depot in March, with plans to renovate it. Built in the early 1900s, the depot has sat empty for decades.
Developers plan to spend $2.4 million to renovate the 4,100-square-foot railroad depot, turning it into a community and events center, as well as a museum. Village leaders sponsored the project with the Restore New York program.
Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said Restore NY “invigorates our urban centers and is a vital tool in the economic development tool kit for rebuilding communities that need it most. This funding will help local governments find solutions to blighted buildings so they can move forward towards a more vibrant future.”