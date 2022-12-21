OLEAN — A pair of area redevelopment projects were tapped for state assistance on Tuesday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the redevelopment at the Olean Center Mall and the Wellsville rail depot were two of 64 projects to split $102 million in aid under the Restore New York Communities Initiative.

