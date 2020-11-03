Cattaraugus County and Olean public works road crews were ready for the first snowfall of the season Sunday night into Monday.
The winter storm left the Olean area with 3 to 4 inches of snow and some slippery driving from high winds that helped make roadways slick.
“We were prepared,” said Olean Mayor Bill Aiello on Monday. “The decision was made to plow driving lanes and let parking lanes go. That’s where the leaves are piled.”
Crews came out Sunday night as the snow started and kept streets clear, salting where necessary.
“Today (Monday) they did more plowing and then picked up leaves,” Aiello said. Plowing the parking lanes would have pushed leaves down the street, the mayor explained.
“There were no problems,” Aiello said after the first snowfall. “No one has called to complain about the streets.”
Cattaraugus County Public Works Commissioner Kathleen Ellis said, “County road crews were out Sunday night and again this (Monday) morning clearing the roads.”
She said she hadn’t heard of any problems from the first snowfall.
Scott Andrews, Public Works operations manager said it was all hands on deck at all six county barns Sunday, and drivers took out 35 trucks.
While the southeast part of the county — including the Olean-Allegany area — got between 3 and 4 inches of snow overnight, “It was hit and miss the further north you went,” Andrews said.
“A few shops went out about 6 o’clock Sunday night,” Andrews said. “The Little Valley and Randolph areas were snow-covered. There weren’t any problems.”
Ellis proclaimed the crews’ “first of the winter season a success.”
Andrews said the snow wouldn’t last long. “It’s going to be 60 degrees on Wednesday and there’s some good weather to come.”
Allegany State Park looked like an early winter wonderland with up to 4 inches of snow recorded in the Red House area. There were some hardy hikers out on Monday.
High winds exacerbated the wintry conditions later Sunday and through Monday morning, blowing snow and adding the extra chill to freeze the wet snowfall into ice on county roads.
A wind advisory was in place from 4 p.m. Monday to about 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Steady rain and wind prevailed throughout Sunday before the precipitation started turning to snow sometime after 6 p.m.
Elsewhere in Upstate New York, roughly 3,000 customers were without power Monday afternoon after high winds moved through the area.
The majority of the outages were in Saratoga County, with just over 2,600 customers without power as of 1:30 p.m. All of the outages were expected to be restored later Monday.
The National Weather Service recorded a peak wind gust of 52 mph in Pittsfield and a 46 mph gust at Albany International Airport.