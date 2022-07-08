Olean cannabis shop cited for illicit operations

OLEAN — A cannabis shop, The Hot Spot on West State Street is one of 52 retailers across New York at risk of losing the chance to hold a dispensary license.
The store at 616 W. State St. was identified Thursday as an illicit operation by the state Office of Cannabis Management. A cease and desist letter was mailed to The Hot Spot directing the owner to stop all illicit cannabis sales.
According to the state, the 52 identified stores falsely depict their operations as legal cannabis dispensaries but are not licensed by New York and are selling untested products that put public health at risk.
“You are hereby directed to cease any, and all, illegal activity immediately,” the letter sent to The Hot Spot stated. “Failure to cease this activity puts your ability to obtain a license in the legal cannabis market at substantial risk. The unlicensed sale of cannabis is illegal and subjects you to substantial fines and possible criminal penalties.”
The store was closed Friday with a sign in the window asking customers to call Jess “for more info.” Decals on the door window read “The Hot Spot Gift Shop” and “We sell stickers.”
A website for The Hot Spot has been started but features no information on products.
“Selling any item or taking a donation and then ‘gifting’ a customer a bag of untested cannabis does indeed count as a sale under New York’s Cannabis Law,” said Tremaine Wright, Chair of New York’s Cannabis Control Board.
Wright said licensed sales and a regulated market are the only way New York’s customers will be assured that the cannabis products they are purchasing have been tested and tracked from seed to sale.
“Sale of untested products put lives at risk,” Wright said. “I implore these illegal store operators, and any other stores pretending to be legal operations, to stop selling cannabis products immediately.”
No adult-use retail licenses have been issued in New York to date. The only legal means of procuring, safe, tested cannabis products is through the Medical Cannabis Program, where becoming a patient requires getting certified by a medical provider.
Additionally, illicit cannabis storefronts are not contributing to the New York state cannabis revenue fund, which is designed to invest revenue from cannabis sales back into communities. Said revenue will cover the administration of the program and implementation of the law and will then be split to support the following:
• 40% to the State Lottery Fund for additional lottery grants to eligible school districts and to increase the amount of funding available for general public-school support.
• 40% to Community Grants Reinvestment Fund, which supports communities disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition.
• 20% to Drug Treatment and Public Education Fund.
The Hot Spot is one of eight stores in Western New York cited but the only one in the Southern Tier. Other identified businesses operate in Lackawanna, Lockport, Buffalo, Depew, Amherst, Grand Island and Tonawanda.
Meanwhile, cannabis shops operated by Native Americans are legal. Several dozen shops can be found on Seneca Nation territory in the city of Salamanca and the towns of Carrollton, Great Valley, Red House and Coldspring.