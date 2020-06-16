WEST POINT — Cadet Magdalena Ehmann of Olean graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday.
Ehmann attended Portville Central School prior to graduating from Patch High School in Stuttgart, Germany in 2015.
While at West Point, she concentrated her studies in environmental science. She was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the field artillery branch and will report to Fort Bragg for her first assignment.
Ehmann is the daughter of Amy Ehmann, who currently resides in Wiesbaden, Germany, and the granddaughter of Jim Snyder of Olean and Marie Petrick of Roulette, Pa.