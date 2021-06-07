OLEAN — Beyond health care, it’s hard to name an industry the COVID-19 pandemic crippled worse than people-moving.
While airlines grabbed much of the national attention, interstate bus service, charters for groups taking trips, even local runs for weddings and medical transports ground to a halt, said David Carucci, owner of Empire Coach Lines Inc. and Premo Limo Service.
But thanks to federal aid, help from local commercial lending and insurance providers, and a vaccine, the business of people-moving is bouncing back after more than a year of lockdowns and restrictions.
“The last day of business was March 13, 2020,” Carucci said, adding that within three days, travel such as a trip to Florida with the St. Bonaventure softball team was canceled nationwide. “That was the end of buses.”
But now, “We’re rolling,” he said. “We’re doing senior class trips in the next few weeks. I can’t wait for the colleges to send their bids out for the fall.”
Things did not fare much better for Premo Limo in the early days of the pandemic, he said, with many of the firm’s jobs taking patients to non-essential medical appointments also ground to a halt. But that side of the business was able to maintain a skeleton fleet on the road for an important purpose.
“We take people to their dialysis appointments,” he said. “I couldn’t just tell (patients), ‘we’re not coming to get you.’”
Not all went well at Premo, though.
“All of my dialysis people ended up with COVID, and we had to quarantine,” he said, which temporarily affected operations.
Until the fall, that was the largest share of business being run out of the South Fourth Street garages and office. As non-essential services began reopening in the summer and fall, demand for transport to those services also returned.
“As soon as the doctor’s offices reopened, we went back to work,” Carucci said. “The first quarter of 2021 for Premo was phenomenal. It’s almost back to where Premo was in March 2020.”
By the fall, several collegiate sports teams began playing -- and began traveling on buses again.
“We took care of some St. Bonaventure bussing, and we took care of some Alfred State,” he said.
When running, strict protocols had to be followed.
“I bought an ionizer to sanitise the buses … we did everything the CDC told us to do — we still do.”
Different groups traveling on the buses also had different policies, with high school and college athletic associations setting rules for seating.
“St. Bonaventure women’s basketball put a player in every other seat,” he said, while other groups required every rider to remain masked at all times except when eating or drinking regardless of social distance.
BUT TO WEATHER the storm, Carucci said — like other businesses nationwide — he needed to get by with a little help from his friends.
A loan funded by the federal Paycheck Protection Program and facilitated by the Commercial Loan Department at the Olean Area Federal Credit Union kept the lights on, Carucci said. The credit union also shifted to interest-only payments on debt for the firm, helping keep the company afloat.
Southern Tier Insurance also played an important part, he said, reaching out to the insurance company to put buses and extra cars “to sleep.” The process kept the vehicles registered, but suspended insurance coverage — saving thousands in insurance premiums.
“The buses just sat there — they couldn’t move, but there was no work anyway,” he added.
“With the help I got from the insurance companies and the credit union, I never really felt like I wasn’t going to make it,” he said. “I continuously got positive feedback that we were going to make it.”
Other firms in the industry were not so lucky.
“At least two or three bus companies in the area — mostly to the east — some smaller companies have closed,” Carucci said, seeing it as bittersweet that some of his new business is coming at the expense of those closures.
The firm had to expand to fill some of those openings, he added.
“I’m actually putting another car on the road,” he said. “Not only did we survive, but we added on.
Also new in the Empire fleet is a 24-passenger bus with a lavatory, an addition Carucci is excited to offer for smaller groups taking longer trips or spending more time on the bus.
“It’s perfect for a wine tour, it’s perfect for a wedding,” he said.