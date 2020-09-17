OLEAN — Even after more than a week, cleanup efforts are continuing across the city following the Labor Day windstorm.
Mayor Bill Aiello announced that the Department of Public Works would reopen the Front Street lot on Saturday for city residents to dispose of tree branches, limbs and other yard debris from the storm on Sept. 8. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with officials checking for proof of residence of those dropping off waste. Paper bags may be used, but plastic bags of waste will not be accepted.
A pair of wind storms struck the region in less than two weeks. On Aug. 27, high winds toppled trees and limbs across the region, with thousands of power outages reported. Another storm, on Labor Day, left even more trees down — including on several homes and an Olean Housing Authority apartment building. More than 30 emergency responses were required that day by city police and fire crews.
While city crews did collect debris from subways immediately following the storms, no further collections are expected.
This is in addition to the monthly pickup of yard waste.
With Casella, the city offers curbside yard waste pick-up on the last Wednesday of each month from April to September — the last for the year being Sept. 30.
Yard waste must be in brown paper bags or containers no larger than thirty pounds; plastic bags are not permitted. Brush and limbs must be bundled together, no larger than three feet by eighteen inches and secured by twine or rope. Wire is not acceptable.
DPW officials said that fall leaf pickups are also being planned, with details to be released shortly.
Typically, the DPW performs one pickup in mid-October, with a second possible based on weather.
THOSE LIVING inside and outside the city wishing to use Cattaraugus County’s yard waste facilities for free also have a limited time.
On Oct. 5, the county Department of Public Works will permanently close the Farwell site in Ischua and the Five Points site in the town of Mansfield following a vote by the county Legislature in September. The six-figure price tag to grind up illegally disposed-of logs and branches at the site was considered the major factor.
After Oct. 5, county residents may take yard waste to transfer stations — at $1 per bag or $5 per cubic yard.