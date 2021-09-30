OLEAN — Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center announce the appointment of Dr. Aubrey Ashie, orthopedic surgeon, to Upper Allegheny Health System’s physician network.
Ashie joins the established orthopedic practice of Dr. Shabir Bhayani.
“I am excited to be joining this organization and to bring my unique skill set to this community," Ashie said. "As a subspecialty-trained orthopedic surgeon with unique interests in adult reconstruction and trauma, I am looking forward to bringing world-class service to patients in McKean and Cattaraugus counties and its surrounding communities."
Ashe said with new approaches to surgery and unique physical-therapy modalities offered at Bradford Regional Medical Center's SMART and at Olean General Hospital, he will be "honored to serve the ever increasing needs of this community."
Since moving to the area several weeks ago, Ashie said the community has been "incredibly welcoming" in helping with his transition.
"My wife and I are looking forward to integrating and starting our young family here," he said. "As we pick up new hobbies in hunting and skiing, please do not hesitate to say ‘hi’ if you meet us on the trails."
Dr. Jill Owens, interim chief medical officer for UAHS, said the system is excited to welcome someone with Ashie’s skill and training to the orthopedic team.
"He will be a major asset in broadening our orthopedic scope and allowing even more patients to be cared for right at home in our region," she said.
Ashie earned a medical degree at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed an orthopedic surgical residency and orthopedic trauma fellowship at Wellspan Hospital in York, Pa.
He is experienced in a variety of orthopedic procedures including, total hip and anterior hip replacement, reverse and total shoulder arthroplasty, upper and lower extremity fractures, non-union/mal-union and revision arthroplasties and hand surgery (wrist and elbow neuroplasty).
Ashie is accepting new patients at 116 Interstate Pkwy., Suite 32, Bradford, and 2420 Constitution Ave., Olean. Appointments can be made by calling (814) 368-1020 or (716) 373-5070.