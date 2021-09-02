OLEAN — A plan for what the Olean City School Board can do with the federal funding from the American Rescue Plan is being considered by the Board of Education.
Jenny Bilotta, business administrator, and Jen Mahar, district coordinator of state and federal aid programs, presented Tuesday the district’s funding proposal for about $6.5 million to be used through Sept. 30, 2024.
Previously, the district received funds from the CARES Act, which was spent in the 2020-21 school year. The district has also applied for $2.4 million in funding through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA), which was due in June.
Bilotta said a version of the ARP plan proposal was presented to the audit and finance committee earlier in August, but the plan had slightly changed since then and there is still more to finalize before the proposal is submitted.
Mahar said the district had to create a list of 20 uses for the funding and how they can fit into the “learning loss identified.” She said they believe all the items are approvable and the district will make the fine tunes necessary before submission.
“It’s a very extensive application,” Bilotta added. “We have to file the budget part of it and we have to file narratives to explain exactly how we’re going to do everything.”
Included in the plan is hiring two social workers, a behavior specialist, two teaching assistants and job coaches for the high school and middle school, Bilotta explained.
“Keep in mind, when this grant funding is done, we either have to find a way to build these into our general fund budget or the positions will go away,” she said. “A lot of them we anticipate them creating some new practices for us that will hopefully save some funding in the long run and ultimately help our students out as well.”
Other proposed new hires include a Response to Intervention (RTI) coordinator, an eighth-grade transition program is proposed to help students coming from the middle school, an occupational therapist and two speech therapists for younger grade levels, a nurse and a school psychologist, Bilotta said.
“Again, we’re really focusing on the social and emotional wellbeing of our students as you can see a pattern here,” she said.
A proposed building substitute would work every day and cover whatever position is needed within the buildings as substitutes teachers are becoming more difficult to hire, Bilotta said. Funding for teachers to hold extra support time for students before the school day begins is also suggested.
For non-position items, an Uninterruptible Power Supply for the server room would keep the power going in the servers in case of a power loss, which Bilotta said is key as schools become more dependent on technology. More technology proposals include fiber connectivity upgrades throughout the district, more wireless access points and replacements for old ones for better service.
“We really focused on (devices) financially in the past year, but now we really need the backbones to our technology updates, and this is more of a long-term investment as well,” she explained.
The district is looking to hire an HVAC technician. Bilotta said the district outsources its HVAC unit work, and because there are so many units across the buildings it would save more money long term to hire a district technician. A maintenance position and a cleaner position would also be created.
Concerning capital work, a field drainage system is proposed for East View Elementary for more outdoor classroom space and athletics, Bilotta said. Also at East View, new air handlers and controls for the gym and the music suite.
“In the event that funding is not provided for all of it, there’s some additional things we can do, so regardless we’ll get the upgrades,” she said.
Bilotta said the capital work would have to be approved by New York state as well, but some of the forms necessary have not been created yet. She said even with the ARP funding, it will take time as with any capital project.
Bilotta said they received input from many individuals across the district and feel it is a good plan that’s best for the students.