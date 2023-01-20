OLEAN — The possibility of creating a non-voting member seat on the Olean Board of Education for a student member could be on the ballot for district residents in May.
Dr. Genelle Morris, district superintendent, brought the idea to the Tuesday school board meeting after several months of discussion, calling it an opportunity to promote student engagement and involvement in board activities.
“This student would be a representative to bring forth student perspectives on some of the issues we’ve discussed here on the board,” she said. “We want it to be something that’s a compliment to what they’re doing and not have it be burdensome.”
In order to create a student seat, Morris said district residents would have to vote on it first. She said there are several models on how a student can sit on a school board and how students can be appointed. Community members would not be electing the student to the seat.
If approved, one option would be to have the superintendent appoint the first student for the 2023-24 school year after a vetting process. Morris said the board would then adopt its own process for subsequent student members, including how they’re chosen, minimum age, length of term and other details.
“In Rochester, they have a student government of all the different schools, and all the schools have a president and vice president,” she explained. “They collectively elect somebody from within their ranks to serve on the board for the term.”
Most school board members expressed positive feelings toward having a student member with some, though not outright opposed, expressed reservations about some aspects.
Andrew Caya said it’s a missed opportunity to not have students involved with district work that the board does, suggesting that they also consider looking at having student representatives on each of the board committees.
“We have Model UN, which teaches a little bit about this with big-picture governance, but we can do it locally too,” he said.
Ira Katzenstein said few students, if any, attend board meetings now, adding that student presentations from various classes or clubs could be more beneficial than having one person representing the entire student body. He also questioned the opportunity cost by missing extracurricular activities like sports or arts by sitting in board meetings.
“I haven’t had many people over the years say we need a student’s voice on the board,” he added. “I’m willing to be convinced.”
Lee Filbert agreed with Caya about having students serve on committees where their voices would be most beneficial. He suggested they first see if students are interested in committees and consider having a board seat after exploring committees first.
Julio Fuentes said there may already be an interest from students who want to voice their opinions to the district but they don’t know what the process is for doing it. Having committee and school board positions open could be a way for students to better get their voices heard.
“I really do feel we have a responsibility to teach these students how to be active in a form of government, in a situation such as this,” added Mary Hirsch-Schena. “They don’t know exactly, so there needs to be a process on how we act and what kind of input we’re looking for.”
James Padlo said students who may be more interested in political science could start on a committee earlier and be there for two or three years. He said there might not be enough benefit having a senior on the board as their only year compared to a junior who was on a committee as a sophomore.
“I’m all for it but we have to start slow and not assume there will be enough interest,” he added.
Kelly Keller said the position may have its drawbacks, from not attracting the most qualified students through a general student election to pigeonholing a student into being on the board because they are a class or student council officer.
“If we go back to our mission and vision, and we talk about teaching our kids to be civic-minded people and participating in the world they live in, and then we don’t extend the opportunity to participate in the government closest to them, then we’re hypocrites,” Caya said.
“It comes down to how well we do in showing these students what it’s like. Let’s start training them early on that responsibility,” Hirsch-Schena added.