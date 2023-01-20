OLEAN — The possibility of creating a non-voting member seat on the Olean Board of Education for a student member could be on the ballot for district residents in May.

Dr. Genelle Morris, district superintendent, brought the idea to the Tuesday school board meeting after several months of discussion, calling it an opportunity to promote student engagement and involvement in board activities.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social