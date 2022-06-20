Several names of graduates in the Animal Science Department were omitted from Saturday’s story on the CA BOCES graduation of students from CTE Olean.
The entire list of Animal Science graduates includes: Xavier Drak Atwell, Olean; Zachary M. Byrne, Olean; Ashley Anne Doxey, Olean; Kaleigh J. Greeley, Hinsdale; Emma Grace Hall, Allegany-Limestone; Chloe M. Kimball, Olean; Milo Mandel, Olean; Hannah G. Nelson, Olean; Alexis Lillian Peters, Allegany-Limestone; Elliott Douglas Wilber and Tasha Winans-Brownell, Portville.