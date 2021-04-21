OLEAN — The Olean Board of Education Tuesday approved a nearly $43.7 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that will include no increase to the tax levy.
The tax levy the school board approved amounts to nearly $13.9 million. The proposed budget will be voted on by district residents May 18.
Jenny Bilotta, district business administrator, presented the finalized budget to the board before its approval. The tentative budget for next school year is roughly a 1.15% increase over the current budget.
Of the revenues the district is expecting, Olean is projected to receive about $22.89 million in general aid, which consists of building aid and foundation aid. Bilotta said while the district did receive an increase, it is still about $1.8 million short on foundation aid.
The budget is expecting about $2.78 million in BOCES aid, which Bilotta said is a bit less than what the state projected because the district will not have used all its BOCES aid this year. Although nearly $14 million would be raised by taxes — only an $8,000 increase from 2020 — the increase is not in the tax levy.
“I think one of the reasons we looked at that is we know what our community is going through, and we want to make sure that we want to take care of our taxpayers and our citizens and take care of our community,” said Rick Moore, the district’s superintendent.
The largest portion of budget expenditures goes to programming, including teachers’ salaries and benefits, special schools and transportation. At $30.85 million, it makes up about 70.6% of the total budget.
The administrative component of the budget covers the school board, administrators, finance office and BOCES. It adds up to about $5.93 million, roughly 13.6% of the total budget.
The capital portion of the budget includes maintenance and central services, as well as debt services, and makes up about $6.9 million, or about 15.8% of the total budget.
Bilotta said the district is also expecting federal stimulus funding through the CARES Act, which is for the 2020-21 year, as well as planning to apply for $2.89 million in funding that can be spent through Sept. 30, 2023, and about $6.5 million that can be spent through Sept. 30, 2024.
“We will have to put a plan out to the public to let them know how we will be spending these funds,” she said. “There are stipulations on what they can and cannot be used for. They also have specific criteria as far as the percentage of the funds and what we have to use them for.”
Bilotta said an important area to use the stimulus funding is for learning loss. She said the administrative team has been discussing some of the things they know need to be addressed to help students and staff going forward.
“These funds are definitely very confusing,” she added. “We’re hoping to get more guidance on this by the end of the month, and then we will start the application process as soon as they open it.”