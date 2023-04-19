OLEAN — The Olean Board of Education denied a student group’s desire to speak during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s school board meeting on a technicality waived at previous meetings.
About 10 students attended the meeting to speak on a dress code issue that occurred late last week but, because they did not sign up by the previous Wednesday, were not granted time to address the board. The alleged incidents that spurred the students’ presence occurred Friday.
“I had some people reach out to me to speak tonight, and I do know I have that ability to allow it,” said Mary Hirsch-Schena, school board president, at the start of the public comment section. “We hear you, and we do think what you have to say is important.”
About 40 girls who attend Olean Intermediate Middle School were cited Friday for alleged dress code violations, students in attendance told the Times Herald after the meeting. The girls in grades 4-7 — roughly ages 10 to 13 — were allegedly targeted for wearing shorts that did not meet the district’s dress code. The temperature highs were in the 80s that day, and the Olean Intermediate Middle School has no central air conditioning.
“Girls were lined up in the hallways while wearing shorts on an 80-degree day and were dress-coded,” said Heartly Phipps, president of the Z-Club, the high school women’s advocacy group. “They felt ashamed for what they were wearing and felt judged for their bodies. We’re here to advocate that that is not OK.”
About 50 people, including members of Z-Club that spearheaded the movement, protested a change to the dress code after school Monday in front of the middle school. Z-Club members who attended Tuesday’s board meeting also included vice president Adelina Peer, Norra Anastasia and Lilli Khettry.
“The administrators said that this was because they had to enforce the dress code, but that needs to change,” said Phipps. “We’re here to make that change in the dress code.”
According to the district dress code listed in the Code of Conduct available on the district website, student’s dress, grooming and appearance, shall:
“Recognize that extremely brief and revealing garments or clothes in ill-repair, that expose completely bare shoulders, midriff, breasts, chest hairs, private parts, and any part of one-half of the thigh are not appropriate;”
“Ensure that undergarments are appropriately covered with outer clothing;” and
“Rips or holes in jeans, shorts or skirts should not be above half the thigh.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, Hirsch-Schena said the district is “well aware” of the situation and is working toward a resolution.
“We welcome all voices when we’re talking about the Code of Conduct and dress codes,” she said. “If you still want to talk at the next board meeting, please follow our procedures and our protocols because, as you know, policies are put in place for a reason, and we would like to follow that.”
The board has the option to allow meeting attendees who didn’t sign up ahead of time to still speak, something it has exercised in other meetings in recent years for other matters that occurred after the prior-Wednesday deadline.
Phipps said the students who attended the meeting were disappointed they weren’t allowed to speak, especially since it was made clear the board could have heard what they had to say.
“We were disappointed they didn’t want to hear us out,” she said. “They had many opportunities to do that tonight, and it would have taken just a few minutes of their time.”
The students brought signs with them and displayed them throughout the nearly two-hour meeting, which most of the students sat through. The typical public comment section allows someone to speak for three minutes at the beginning of the meeting.
“With our posters, it was clear what our message was,” Phipps said. “I had said that we would advocate without using our voices, so that’s what we did.”
The petition “Oppose The OCSD Dress Code” was created on change.org over the weekend. It had more than 450 signatures as of Tuesday evening.
“I was singled out today at school, because of having thick thighs. All the girls that have no legs have had nothing said to them,” one student who signed the petition wrote. “This is enforcing discrimination and body shaming.”
“On Friday, in my daughter’s homeroom, all the girls wearing shorts were made to stand up, in front of the entire class, so that they could check the length of their shorts,” a parent who signed the petition wrote. “It is completely inappropriate!”
“The school publicly embarrassed us in front of everyone,” another student wrote. “All the boys in school are mocking us and they do nothing about it (because) they think the boys are right.”
Before the school board entered into an executive session near the end of the meeting, some board members thanked the students for attending and encouraged them to continue advocating for the causes they believe in.