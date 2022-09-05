OLEAN — Olean resident Brenda Rivetti was the winner of a grand prize $1,000 to Crosby’s, courtesy of ConnectLife.
Rivetti donated blood with ConnectLife on Aug. 17 at Southern Tier Healthcare System as part of a month-long promotion in which all donors received a free slice of pizza at Crosby’s and a chance to win gift cards.
Southern Tier Healthcare System has been running bi-weekly blood drives with ConnectLife since 2020. All drives are on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 150 N. Union St.
ConnectLife is the sole supplier of blood products for Olean General Hospital. All blood collected by ConnectLife stays here in your community, and each donor has the potential to save up to three lives.
ConnectLife encourages all who are eligible to donate to consider giving now for our families, friends and neighbors in need. To make an appointment please call (716) 529-4270 or visit www.ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org.