OLEAN — Olean resident Brenda Rivetti was the winner of a grand prize $1,000 to Crosby’s, courtesy of ConnectLife.

Rivetti donated blood with ConnectLife on Aug. 17 at Southern Tier Healthcare System as part of a month-long promotion in which all donors received a free slice of pizza at Crosby’s and a chance to win gift cards.

