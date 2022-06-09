OLEAN — Around two dozen bikes and other sundries from the city’s surplus pile will be up for auction on Saturday.
The William O. Smith Recreation Center will open for the annual surplus auction at 9 a.m., with bidding beginning at 10 a.m., said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department.
The auction was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned in 2021. That auction saw a higher-than-normal number of lots due to the shutdown, while the 2022 auction is closer to “normal.”
There are 22 bicycles up for auction, Shewairy said, compared to over 100 in 2011. While some bicycles will need work, others appear to be road-ready.
In addition, other goods are up for auction.
“They got a lot of new furniture in the city building, so the old stuff came down here,” he said.
Other items for auction include chairs and office furniture, computers and other surplus equipment. In addition, property seized by the Olean Police Department will be auctioned off.
Cash-and-carry is the name of the game.
“We accept cash and check with proper ID,” Shewairy said. “Everything is sold as-is for removal from the premises that day.”