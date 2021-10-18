OLEAN — The Olean Area Ice Bocce League, sponsored by the City of Olean Youth and Recreation Department, is accepting up to 12 teams for league play this fall and winter on the ice at the William O. Smith Recreation Center.
The two-player teams will play for 10 weeks on the following days: Nov. 13, 27; Dec. 4, 11, 18; Jan. 8, 15; Feb. 5, 12, 19. Matches start at 7 p.m.
Registration is $150 per team for the entire season. The deadline to register is Nov. 3. To register, call 373-7465 or visit the recreation center front desk during regular hours.