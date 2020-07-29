OLEAN — Olean Area Federal Credit Union has been granted expansion of its community charter to include all of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties as well as McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania.
The charter expansion approved by the National Credit Union Administration means Olean Area FCU may now serve anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in the four counties — that includes their immediate family members as well as businesses and organizations.
“By expanding our field of membership, our services will be more easily accessible to both our current members and those interested in becoming new members,” said Stephen Foster, CEO. “We have had many residents and businesses in the past who were unable to join due to their location, making this expansion a clear and necessary next step.”
While there are no branches in Allegany, McKean and Potter counties, the credit union recently made it possible to apply for membership online. Abbey Bowser, marketing manager for Olean Area FCU, said eligible residents can visit www.oleanareafcu.org to begin the application process.
By utilizing online, mobile and phone center service, members can make most financial transactions remotely. This is especially beneficial for those who don’t want to visit a branch in person, due to the current pandemic, Bowser said.
Olean Area FCU has three locations, 1201 Wayne St. and 206 N. Clark St. in Olean and 180 W. Main St. in Allegany. It recently announced a fourth location to be built at 160 S. Main St. in Portville, slated to open in early 2021.
Bowser said groundbreaking for the project is expected sometime in August.
Meanwhile, Bowser said the credit union is “definitely open” to considering new branch sites in Allegany, McKean and Potter counties.
Olean Area FCU is the second-largest credit union in Western New York, with more than 19,000 members and assets of $341 million.
Patrick Kelly, president of the credit union’s board, said, “As an organization, our primary goal is to maintain our values and continue providing exceptional service and a strong sense of community as we broaden our reach throughout these four counties.”