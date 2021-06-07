OLEAN — Olean Area Federal Credit Union has awarded $1,500 in college scholarships to three high school seniors to help finance their college education.
The students, who are members of Olean Area FCU, were chosen based on their outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements.
“Our Scholarship Program directly supports youth within the communities we serve and gives students the opportunity to further their education,” said Richard Yeager, CEO, “It strongly supports the ‘people helping people’ philosophy of the credit union movement.”
The high school seniors who received the awards are Caroline DeRose, Nathan-Michael Gabler and Marina Heister, all Olean High School students.
In addition to the Olean Area FCU Scholarship, DeRose was awarded scholarships through the Jamestown Credit Union Chapter and the New York Credit Union Association totaling an additional $2,000.