OLEAN — Olean Area Federal Credit Union was recently ranked among the top 20 largest Buffalo-area commercial lenders by Buffalo Business First.
The credit union has four branch offices, an expanded field of membership and a $47.41 million commercial loan portfolio.
“It’s exciting to see our credit union on this list," said Olean Area FCU’s director of commercial lending, Mike Smith. "I sincerely believe this achievement can be attributed to our focus on excellent service and providing the best possible products to our members."
The credit union offers a variety of commercial services from business checking to commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial mortgages, and loan programs through the Small Business Administration (SBA).
Over the past year, while many business owners navigated their way through the pandemic, the the credit union assisted more than 250 local organizations with more than $21 million in funding through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
The Olean Area FCU, the second-largest credit union in WNY with assets of of $388 million, is approaching its 50th anniversary in 2022.
“To be included as one of the top commercial lenders in our area reflects our commitment to the communities we serve," CEO Richard Yeager said. "We strive to give our commercial members flexible rates and terms to assist in their growth, and in turn, the growth of our local economies.”
Olean Area FCU serves more than 19,000 members with four locations: 1201 Wayne St. and 206 N. Clark St. in the city, 180 W. Main St. in Allegany and 160 S. Main St. in Portville. In addition, the credit union recently opened an operations center at 234 Homer St.