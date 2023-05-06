Olean Area Farmers Market open for the season

OLEAN — Today is the first market of the season for the Olean Area Farmers Market.
With local growers and vendors setting up under the pavilion on South Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through October, the market has a few changes and additions this year.
A highlight for families, a new children’s area will be set up next to the market manager booth with some different activities for kids to play with, explained John Policastro of Flanigan Hill Farm, the Olean Area Farmers Market board president.
“We also hope to have some farm animals on hand for as many weeks as possible,” he said.
Additionally, the market will offer a “Taste of The Region” booth this year with selected items from a broader geographic area that are not grown or produced by any of our existing vendors, Policastro said. Potential offerings include ice cream, hand-milled flour, cheeses and more.
Preparations for the upcoming market have been underway since soon after the last season ended with the special Holiday Market the week before Christmas. Policastro said the Board of Directors meets throughout the winter and spring to update the rules and regulations, work on the budget, develop advertising and vote on applications from vendors.
Constructed and opened in 2019, the Lincoln Park pavilion — “nestled in a beautiful park in the center of the city,” Policastro said — is a rare treasure for the area but feels like home for the vendors.
“We are excited to be located in the pavilion in Lincoln Park yet again,” he said. “This space is perfect for a farmers market, with plenty of parking and space to navigate, while allowing vendors to spread out. We also don’t have to bring our own tents which is extremely helpful, especially during inclement weather.”
Policastro said the season will kick off with about 15 vendors, which they expect to increase as the season moves along. Most of the regular group is returning again this year, but he said there are always some new faces and offerings as well.
“Some will be at the market every week and others take advantage of certain sessions or special six-week plans,” he explained. “We encourage everyone to follow us on Facebook for a detailed listing of who will be attending each week.”
The Olean Area Farmers Market strives to bring together a broad range of farmers, producers, growers, artisans and crafters into a weekly bazaar for customers to fill their pantries, freezers and homes with a wide variety of local items, Policastro said. He said their vendors maintain “high standards of quality, and we love sharing that with our customers.”
Policastro said a local food system and a vibrant cottage industry might be the purest example of community that there is. He said what’s spent at the market stays in the community, helping the growers and producers invest back in their businesses and families.
“Unlike mail order options like Amazon, which are understandably convenient, money spent there travels one way – out of our area,” he said. “Shopping locally at our market builds a stronger foundation in community while offering shoppers some of the highest quality food and items possible.”
If you’d like to apply to be a vendor, of for more information, visit oleanfarmersmarket.com or email farmersmarketofolean@gmail.com.