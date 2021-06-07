OLEAN — Vendors at the Olean Area Farmers Market in Lincoln Park say things are going great again this year — after COVID-19 during the 2020 season kept the market busy with people wanting to garden.
With many people spending much more, if not all, of their time at home prior to the growing season last year, many started to think about growing their own produce, and it hasn’t slowed down.
A new vendor this year is also market manager, Stephanie Beneng. With her husband, she owns Light Work Farm on Morgan Hollow Road in Allegany. She decided to bring her heirloom vegetable, pepper and herb plants to the farmers market this year.
“People are excited about having heirloom tomatoes,” Beneng said. “Almost everyone likes tomatoes. They’re easy to grow, they’re beautiful with all their colors and there’s so many different varieties.”
Light Work Farm also grows and sells heirloom melons, cucumbers, peppers and more.
Mark Printz, farm manager at Canticle Farms, was also kept busy selling a variety of greens and root crops to crowds at his stand.
“We’ve been doing phenomenal this year,” Printz said. “It’s been a very good season so far. We’ve had a good offering, a good variety. … We have not seen a downtick, but an uptick during COVID because of people’s interest.”
Carol George of Allegany, owner of Country @ Heart, agreed.
“Business has been real good, very good,” she said. “There’s been a lot of new faces (this season).”
One of those new faces was at her table full of baked goods. Valore Miller of Winchendon, Mass., was in town visiting her sister, Violet Butler of Allegany and had good impressions of the farmers market.
“It’s great,” she said. “It’s under the pavilion, which is nice in case of rain. I thought it was going to rain today, and with all the sunshine it’s nice to be in the shade.”
Stayers Greenhouse of Allegany was also doing a brisk business in flowers annuals, perennials and herbs.
“It’s been real good this year,” said Matt Stayer, who was selling with Becca Russell, also of Allegany. “Last year really changed things. People want to grow their own things and make their home beautiful.”
Another new vendor at the farmers market this year is Luigi’s Pane.
“We’re almost sold out every week here,” said Noella Policastro of Hinsdale, who was manning the sales. “We get a lot of good responses about our bread.”
Two tables were full of favorite artisan staples like sourdough, baguettes and white focaccia, and others like multigrain sourdough and cranberry pecan bread.
Olean Area Farmers Market, formerly R.E.A.P., is located in Lincoln Park at the intersection of Union and State streets every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.