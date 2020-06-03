OLEAN — As staff at The Paper Factory waited on customers at the counter Tuesday, one shopper was overheard saying to the employees, “I’m so glad you’ve reopened.”
The reopening of the store and a number of other non-essential businesses in Olean and the region was made possible by the state’s Phase 2 plan to open many businesses closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deb VanScoter, owner of The Paper Factory on North Union Street, said the store had been closed more than two months.
“Our printing was allowed to be open so that kept us going,” VanScoter said of another part of the business. “But it’s wonderful to be back … this was the first day we could allow (customers) in to actually shop around.”
She said the store follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by providing hand sanitizers on the counters, plexiglass shields between staff and customers and disinfectant wipes that are used to constantly clean counter surfaces, door handles and restrooms. The store had been able to provide curbside or inside pick-up of merchandise to customers the past couple of weeks.
“If customers would rather we bring things out (curbside delivery) and they would feel safer, we can still do that,” she added. “But most want to come in and see what we have again and pick out their own things. It’s going pretty good.”
VanScoter said all staff members are back working except two part-time employees.
“As soon as I see how it goes (with state evaluations) I’ll get them back,” she said of the part-time workers.
A customer at the counter said she was thankful for the shop’s reopening because she “had a graduation party to get ready for” and in-store shopping made it easier to buy the right items.
At JOANN Fabrics on West State Street, manager Jenn Jameson said the store, which also had been closed to walk-in traffic the past two and a half months, also reopened to in-store customers Tuesday.
“It actually has been quite steady this morning,” Jameson said of customer flow.
She said the store also had to meet CDC guidelines in order to open including the installation of “sneeze guards” between customers and staff at the counter, as well as the displays of signs reminding people of social distancing.
“We’ve been doing curbside (delivery) all through the two and a half months” of the store closure, she added.
Jameson said all of the staff have returned to work, except 16-year-old employees who are expected to return at a later date.
At Chamberlain Home Realty at 220 W. State St., Joe Chamberlain, broker/owner, said while the business was shut to the public, he was able to facilitate requests and inquiries sent to the company’s email.
“The agents were gone (from the storefront) but I was able to do sales that are continuing,” Chamberlain explained. “The calls have still been a little slow, they may not know things are opened up again. There are still many restrictions” and guidelines to follow in the industry.
Chamberlain said the agency can provide virtual tours of homes initially which can be followed by a walk through the homes if there is an interest to make an appointment.
“Some homeowners don’t want people in their homes yet, so that’s going to be difficult to solve” at present, he added.
On a related note, Chamberlain remarked, “The inventory (for houses) is extremely low, so if anybody is looking to sell, now is the time to put it on the market.”
Salon owners in the Olean area reported they were unable to open their shops at present as they still hadn’t received permission from the state to reopen as of Tuesday.
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said he is eager for the region to show the rest of the state how to handle reopening safely and responsibly.
“We showed that we could protect each other throughout the early days of the pandemic, when all but the businesses deemed essential were closed and in Phase I of reopening,” he said. “I have complete confidence in our communities that Phase 2 will be more of the same.”
Giglio said the Southern Tier of Western New York never experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases and the death rate was comparatively very low.
“Each loss of life is a tragedy, of course, but we were able to effectively manage the infection rate in our area so that few families had to suffer the devastating loss experienced by those in large cities,” he said. “Now we are moving forward, ready to rebuild our economy and get people back to work.”